"Trump must go." Americans protest for Ukraine

Protests against Trump's policies have begun in the US
Source:  Public

The US capital, Washington, has been rocked by a wave of protests after President Donald Trump's so-called peace plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war was unveiled. Americans are not hiding their indignation and are demanding impeachment, as Trump is "selling out Ukraine."

Points of attention

  • Americans believe that Trump's actions in relation to Ukraine are detrimental and show disregard for the country's sovereignty and European allies.
  • Protester Harry Rush highlights the sentiment of standing in solidarity with Ukraine against Russian aggression and denounces Trump's efforts as capitulation to Putin.

Initially, people began to take to the streets amid the scandal surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files, which also mention the current US president.

In addition, Americans are shocked by the "peace plan" to supposedly end Russia's war in Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian journalists, protesters came out with posters reading "Trump must go now," "You either defend America or Trump — you can't do both," "Impeachment for their asses! Hold the line!" and "Trump just sold out Ukraine."

Protester Harry Rush told the media that he is opposed to everything the White House chief of staff does:

I am particularly outraged by the fact that he is giving Ukraine a deadline to sign what he calls an "agreement." This is not an "agreement," this is capitulation to Putin. It is disgusting that he is asking Ukrainians to sign an agreement that neither they nor their European allies had any part in developing.

According to the protester, Donald Trump simply wants to restore his own greatness and intends to do so at any cost.

"I stand in solidarity with Ukraine and look forward to the day when you push Russia out of your country," Harry Rush emphasized.

