"This is not our peace plan." Senators reject Trump's ideas

A group of US senators has issued a public statement regarding US President Donald Trump's new peace plan. They say the 28-point document is a Russian proposal to end the war against Ukraine that was simply "leaked" by the media.

What's wrong with Trump's peace plan?

Republican Mike Rounds made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, the US is only the recipient of a proposal that was passed on to one of the American representatives.

"This is not our recommendation. This is not our peace plan. This is a proposal that we received, and as mediators we agreed to make it public — but we did not make it public. It was made public," Mike Rounds claims. Share

The head of American diplomacy, Marco Rubio, decided to comment on these loud statements.

He confirmed that this “peace plan” is actually a Russian proposal, not a US initiative.