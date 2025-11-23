"This is not our peace plan." Senators reject Trump's ideas
Category
Politics
Publication date

"This is not our peace plan." Senators reject Trump's ideas

What's wrong with Trump's peace plan?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

A group of US senators has issued a public statement regarding US President Donald Trump's new peace plan. They say the 28-point document is a Russian proposal to end the war against Ukraine that was simply "leaked" by the media.

Points of attention

  • Marco Rubio clarified that the plan was not a US initiative but was presented as a basis for negotiations, highlighting Russian involvement.
  • The statements from Senators underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics and challenges in achieving peace in regions like Ukraine.

What's wrong with Trump's peace plan?

Republican Mike Rounds made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, the US is only the recipient of a proposal that was passed on to one of the American representatives.

"This is not our recommendation. This is not our peace plan. This is a proposal that we received, and as mediators we agreed to make it public — but we did not make it public. It was made public," Mike Rounds claims.

The head of American diplomacy, Marco Rubio, decided to comment on these loud statements.

He confirmed that this “peace plan” is actually a Russian proposal, not a US initiative.

The peace proposal was prepared by the United States. It is offered as a solid basis for the ongoing negotiations. It is based on the contribution of the Russian side. But it is also based on the previous and ongoing contributions of Ukraine.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

Head of the US Department of State

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine has outlined its "red lines" for ending the war
Ukraine is not going to trade its territories
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Preparing for a "shock". Russia will be hit by a new wave of inflation
Russians will face worsening inflation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Spoofing Phenomenon. How Ukraine Destroys Putin's "Ideal Weapon"
What is spoofing and how does it work?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?