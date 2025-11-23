"This is not our peace plan." Senators reject Trump's ideas

A group of US senators has issued a public statement regarding US President Donald Trump's new peace plan. They say the 28-point document is a Russian proposal to end the war against Ukraine that was simply "leaked" by the media.
Points of attention
- Marco Rubio clarified that the plan was not a US initiative but was presented as a basis for negotiations, highlighting Russian involvement.
- The statements from Senators underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics and challenges in achieving peace in regions like Ukraine.
What's wrong with Trump's peace plan?
Republican Mike Rounds made a statement on this matter.
According to the latter, the US is only the recipient of a proposal that was passed on to one of the American representatives.
The head of American diplomacy, Marco Rubio, decided to comment on these loud statements.
He confirmed that this “peace plan” is actually a Russian proposal, not a US initiative.
