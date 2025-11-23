Kellogg hinted at a quicker end to Russia's war against Ukraine

US President's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg positively assessed the American leader's "peace plan" and believes that there is not much time left until the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Points of attention
- Recent talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky indicate a high level of trust in Americans, paving the way for potential agreements between Ukraine and Russia.
- While the current framework agreement is not final, it is seen as a realistic step towards signing by both Ukraine and Russia, according to Kellogg.
Kellogg made his prediction
According to the US President's special representative, the head of the White House really knows how to end this war.
Kellogg also recalled that it is "the longest in Europe since World War II."
According to him, official Washington also plans to add accompanying documents. First of all, it concerns security guarantees for Ukraine.
Kellogg also told reporters that he had recently held talks with the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
In addition, he made it clear that the current framework agreement is not the final version, but realistic for signing by Ukraine and Russia.
