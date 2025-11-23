Kellogg hinted at a quicker end to Russia's war against Ukraine
Kellogg hinted at a quicker end to Russia's war against Ukraine

Kellogg made his prediction
Source:  Fox News

US President's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg positively assessed the American leader's "peace plan" and believes that there is not much time left until the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Points of attention

  • Recent talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky indicate a high level of trust in Americans, paving the way for potential agreements between Ukraine and Russia.
  • While the current framework agreement is not final, it is seen as a realistic step towards signing by both Ukraine and Russia, according to Kellogg.

According to the US President's special representative, the head of the White House really knows how to end this war.

Kellogg also recalled that it is "the longest in Europe since World War II."

He's brought the war to a point where in the military we say the last 10 meters to the target are always the hardest. We're about two meters away. We're almost there.

According to him, official Washington also plans to add accompanying documents. First of all, it concerns security guarantees for Ukraine.

Kellogg also told reporters that he had recently held talks with the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Ukrainians really trust Americans," Keith Kellogg is convinced.

In addition, he made it clear that the current framework agreement is not the final version, but realistic for signing by Ukraine and Russia.

"The framework agreement exists to reach a conclusion... I think we can push the Ukrainians to do this, and later the Russians," Kellogg said.

