US President's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg positively assessed the American leader's "peace plan" and believes that there is not much time left until the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Kellogg made his prediction

According to the US President's special representative, the head of the White House really knows how to end this war.

Kellogg also recalled that it is "the longest in Europe since World War II."

He's brought the war to a point where in the military we say the last 10 meters to the target are always the hardest. We're about two meters away. We're almost there. Keith Kellogg Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine

According to him, official Washington also plans to add accompanying documents. First of all, it concerns security guarantees for Ukraine.

Kellogg also told reporters that he had recently held talks with the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Ukrainians really trust Americans," Keith Kellogg is convinced.

In addition, he made it clear that the current framework agreement is not the final version, but realistic for signing by Ukraine and Russia.