On the morning of November 23, it became known about a drone attack and a fire at a power plant in the city of Shatura, Moscow Region, Russia. The Russian authorities traditionally blame the Ukrainian Defense Forces for everything.

Another GRES is on fire in Russia

According to eyewitnesses, loud explosions thundered in the Russian city of Shatura, Moscow Region.

What is important to understand is that the Shaturskaya GRES named after V. I. Lenin is a thermal power plant (TPP) with a capacity of 1,500 MW.

It is located in the city of Shatura, Moscow Region.

It is also worth noting that this is one of the oldest power plants in Russia.

On the morning of November 23, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced 75 Ukrainian drones that were allegedly neutralized by their air defenses.

The defense ministry traditionally does not disclose the total number of drones that attacked the Russian Federation. Share

The largest number — 36 — according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, attacked the Black Sea, 10 — were supposedly neutralized over occupied Crimea.