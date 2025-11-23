Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 69 drones neutralized
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 69 drones neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Work Report for November 22-23
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 22-23, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 98 Shahed, Gerber and other types of attack UAVs. The air defense forces were able to successfully destroy and suppress most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine remain vigilant as the attack continues, urging strict adherence to safety rules and solidarity in defending the sky towards victory.
  • The conflict highlights the importance of strong defense mechanisms and coordinated efforts in safeguarding national airspace against hostile incursions.

Air Defense Forces Work Report for November 22-23

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, and Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 60 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 69 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

27 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine has outlined its "red lines" for ending the war
Ukraine is not going to trade its territories
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Spoofing Phenomenon. How Ukraine Destroys Putin's "Ideal Weapon"
What is spoofing and how does it work?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
15 people injured in Russian attack on Dnipro
Russia's attack on the Dnieper — the latest details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?