Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 69 drones neutralized

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 22-23, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 98 Shahed, Gerber and other types of attack UAVs. The air defense forces were able to successfully destroy and suppress most of the enemy targets.
Points of attention
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine remain vigilant as the attack continues, urging strict adherence to safety rules and solidarity in defending the sky towards victory.
- The conflict highlights the importance of strong defense mechanisms and coordinated efforts in safeguarding national airspace against hostile incursions.
Air Defense Forces Work Report for November 22-23
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, and Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.
What is important to understand is that about 60 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
27 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations.
The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!
