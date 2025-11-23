Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 69 drones neutralized

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 22-23, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 98 Shahed, Gerber and other types of attack UAVs. The air defense forces were able to successfully destroy and suppress most of the enemy targets.

Air Defense Forces Work Report for November 22-23

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, and Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 60 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 69 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

27 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!