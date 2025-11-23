What's happening in Pokrovsk — latest details and videos
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

What's happening in Pokrovsk — latest details and videos

AFU Air Assault Troops
Fierce fighting is taking place in Pokrovsk
Читати українською

On November 23, the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian soldiers were holding positions in the center of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and that gun battles were ongoing. The Russian army has not yet been able to gain a foothold.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports that Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 388 occupiers and wounded 87 in the past 23 days in Pokrovsk.
  • SKY STRIKE Unit and the 68th Separate Chasseurs Brigade successfully discovered and destroyed an enemy tank in Pokrovsk, showcasing the efficiency of Ukrainian forces.

Fierce fighting is taking place in Pokrovsk

In order to destroy enemy forces in the city center, assault groups were involved in cooperation with other units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In particular, the other day the 425th separate assault regiment "Skala" conducted a sweep of the enemy presence in the area of the railway station, the Pokrovsky Pedagogical College, and Sobornyi Square.

What is important to understand is that this is what made it possible to block the Russian army's attempts to withdraw its troops.

It is also known that the Russian invaders are trying in vain to increase pressure on the northern part of Pokrovsk, but are suffering enormous losses.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry draws attention to the fact that over the past 23 days, Ukrainian defenders have managed to eliminate 388 occupiers in Pokrovsk, and another 87 were wounded.

The other day, the enemy tried to move the tank to the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk and camouflage the equipment for further use in assault operations. The operators of the unmanned systems group of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces, SKY STRIKE Unit, in cooperation with the 68th Separate Chasseurs Brigade, discovered the enemy tank and destroyed it.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kellogg hinted at a quicker end to Russia's war against Ukraine
Kellogg made his prediction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff announced new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff announced new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Trump must go." Americans protest for Ukraine
Protests against Trump's policies have begun in the US

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?