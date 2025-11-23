On November 23, the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian soldiers were holding positions in the center of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and that gun battles were ongoing. The Russian army has not yet been able to gain a foothold.

Fierce fighting is taking place in Pokrovsk

In order to destroy enemy forces in the city center, assault groups were involved in cooperation with other units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In particular, the other day the 425th separate assault regiment "Skala" conducted a sweep of the enemy presence in the area of the railway station, the Pokrovsky Pedagogical College, and Sobornyi Square. Share

What is important to understand is that this is what made it possible to block the Russian army's attempts to withdraw its troops.

It is also known that the Russian invaders are trying in vain to increase pressure on the northern part of Pokrovsk, but are suffering enormous losses.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry draws attention to the fact that over the past 23 days, Ukrainian defenders have managed to eliminate 388 occupiers in Pokrovsk, and another 87 were wounded.