The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four guns, a control point for unmanned aerial vehicles, and a multiple launch rocket system of the Russian army.
- The ongoing missile strikes, air attacks, and engagements with rocket launchers and drones demonstrate the relentless nature of the conflict and the challenges faced by Ukrainian units and settlements.
- Despite the continued aggression, the Defense Forces of Ukraine persevere in defending their territory and pushing back against the Russian army's incursions.
Losses of the Russian army as of November 23, 2025
Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 23.11.25 were approximately
personnel — about 1,165,260 (+920) people
tanks — 11,363 (+2) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,615 (+8) units.
artillery systems — 34,585 (+26) units.
MLRS — 1,549 (+2) units.
Air defense means — 1,248 (+0) units.
aircraft — 428 (+0) units.
helicopters — 347 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 83,338 (+496) units.
cruise missiles — 3,981 (+0) units.
ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.
submarines — 1 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 67,922 (+80) units.
special equipment — 4,003 (+1) units.
In addition, it carried out 4,582 attacks, 97 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and engaged 6,152 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
