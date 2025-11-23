The General Staff announced new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The General Staff announced new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff announced new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four guns, a control point for unmanned aerial vehicles, and a multiple launch rocket system of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing missile strikes, air attacks, and engagements with rocket launchers and drones demonstrate the relentless nature of the conflict and the challenges faced by Ukrainian units and settlements.
  • Despite the continued aggression, the Defense Forces of Ukraine persevere in defending their territory and pushing back against the Russian army's incursions.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 23, 2025

Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 23.11.25 were approximately

  • personnel — about 1,165,260 (+920) people

  • tanks — 11,363 (+2) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,615 (+8) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,585 (+26) units.

  • MLRS — 1,549 (+2) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,248 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 83,338 (+496) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3,981 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 67,922 (+80) units.

  • special equipment — 4,003 (+1) units.

The enemy launched one missile strike using one missile and 42 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 101 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,582 attacks, 97 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and engaged 6,152 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is not our peace plan." Senators reject Trump's ideas
What's wrong with Trump's peace plan?
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Shaturskaya GRES burns near Moscow due to drone attack
Another GRES is on fire in Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kellogg hinted at a quicker end to Russia's war against Ukraine
Kellogg made his prediction

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?