"This is the sale of Ukraine." Bolton revealed Trump's plan

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has expressed his opinion after reviewing President Donald Trump's new peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war. According to Bolton, it is essentially a "sale of Ukraine" to Russia.

Bolton stood up for Ukraine

According to a former American advisor, even Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team could not have written a better treaty.

"This is selling out Ukraine. And for everyone who thought Trump supported Ukraine, this proves once again: he doesn't care," John Bolton emphasized. Share

He also suggested that for the US president, this scandalous peace plan is "part of the fight for the Nobel Peace Prize."

Against this background, he recalled the policy of appeasement using the example of Neville Chamberlain:

"This treaty rewards unprovoked aggression. If Ukraine agrees, it would send a signal to Russia and China that aggression can succeed," John Bolton warned. Share

That is why he asked Ukrainian leader Zelensky and American officials to convince the US president to make changes to the plan.