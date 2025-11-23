"This is the sale of Ukraine." Bolton revealed Trump's plan

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has expressed his opinion after reviewing President Donald Trump's new peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war. According to Bolton, it is essentially a "sale of Ukraine" to Russia.
Bolton stood up for Ukraine
According to a former American advisor, even Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team could not have written a better treaty.
He also suggested that for the US president, this scandalous peace plan is "part of the fight for the Nobel Peace Prize."
Against this background, he recalled the policy of appeasement using the example of Neville Chamberlain:
That is why he asked Ukrainian leader Zelensky and American officials to convince the US president to make changes to the plan.
In his opinion, this document needs to be completely rewritten, not just corrected.
