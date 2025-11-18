"This is very dangerous." Tusk warned about Putin's plans

According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, one of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plans is to fuel anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland, thereby causing a rift between Kyiv and its key ally.
Points of attention
- Two Ukrainian citizens with ties to Russian special services are suspected of sabotaging the Polish railway, heightening tensions between the countries.
- Donald Tusk vows to demand the arrest and extradition of the suspects, showcasing Poland's commitment to combatting external threats.
Putin wants to deprive Ukraine of its closest allies
Responding to the scandalous sabotage on the Polish railway — believed to be carried out by Ukrainian citizens working for Russian intelligence services — Tusk explained Putin's plan.
According to him, the Kremlin is currently doing everything possible to sow chaos and panic, as well as to scale up local anti-Ukrainian sentiment.
As mentioned earlier, during a speech in the Sejm, Donald Tusk officially confirmed that the Polish investigation considers two Ukrainian citizens responsible for the acts of sabotage on the Polish railway. It is known for certain that they have ties to Russian special services.
According to the latest data, the suspects entered Poland from the territory of Belarus and managed to leave after the sabotage.
Tusk announced that Warsaw would demand the arrest and extradition of the suspects.
