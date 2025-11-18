"This is very dangerous." Tusk warned about Putin's plans
Category
Politics
Publication date

"This is very dangerous." Tusk warned about Putin's plans

Putin wants to deprive Ukraine of its closest allies
Читати українською
Source:  RMF 24

According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, one of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plans is to fuel anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland, thereby causing a rift between Kyiv and its key ally.

Points of attention

  • Two Ukrainian citizens with ties to Russian special services are suspected of sabotaging the Polish railway, heightening tensions between the countries.
  • Donald Tusk vows to demand the arrest and extradition of the suspects, showcasing Poland's commitment to combatting external threats.

Putin wants to deprive Ukraine of its closest allies

Responding to the scandalous sabotage on the Polish railway — believed to be carried out by Ukrainian citizens working for Russian intelligence services — Tusk explained Putin's plan.

According to him, the Kremlin is currently doing everything possible to sow chaos and panic, as well as to scale up local anti-Ukrainian sentiment.

This is very dangerous in countries like Poland, where we already have a lot of burdens, because there are over a million Ukrainian refugees in Poland. So, for obvious reasons, it is becoming easier and easier to stir up anti-Ukrainian sentiment.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

As mentioned earlier, during a speech in the Sejm, Donald Tusk officially confirmed that the Polish investigation considers two Ukrainian citizens responsible for the acts of sabotage on the Polish railway. It is known for certain that they have ties to Russian special services.

According to the latest data, the suspects entered Poland from the territory of Belarus and managed to leave after the sabotage.

Tusk announced that Warsaw would demand the arrest and extradition of the suspects.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sabotage on Polish railway. Ukrainian citizens identified as suspects
New details of mysterious sabotage in Poland
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Corruption in Ukraine. Finnish authorities reveal the unobvious reason
Russia is fueling corruption in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Battle for Pokrovsk. Russian Army uses civilians as "human shields"
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
The Russian army continues to ignore the laws of war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?