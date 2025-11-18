"This is very dangerous." Tusk warned about Putin's plans

According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, one of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plans is to fuel anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland, thereby causing a rift between Kyiv and its key ally.

Putin wants to deprive Ukraine of its closest allies

Responding to the scandalous sabotage on the Polish railway — believed to be carried out by Ukrainian citizens working for Russian intelligence services — Tusk explained Putin's plan.

According to him, the Kremlin is currently doing everything possible to sow chaos and panic, as well as to scale up local anti-Ukrainian sentiment.

This is very dangerous in countries like Poland, where we already have a lot of burdens, because there are over a million Ukrainian refugees in Poland. So, for obvious reasons, it is becoming easier and easier to stir up anti-Ukrainian sentiment. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

As mentioned earlier, during a speech in the Sejm, Donald Tusk officially confirmed that the Polish investigation considers two Ukrainian citizens responsible for the acts of sabotage on the Polish railway. It is known for certain that they have ties to Russian special services.

According to the latest data, the suspects entered Poland from the territory of Belarus and managed to leave after the sabotage.

Tusk announced that Warsaw would demand the arrest and extradition of the suspects.