Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk officially confirmed that the investigation holds two Ukrainians, who are connected to the Russian special services, responsible for the acts of sabotage on the Polish railway.

New details of mysterious sabotage in Poland

According to Donald Tusk, the investigation has identified the individuals who are believed to be the perpetrators of high-profile sabotage on the railway.

He confirmed to reporters that both suspects are Ukrainians who are cooperating with Russian intelligence services.

According to the latest data, they entered Poland from Belarus and, after their actions, left there through the Terespol checkpoint — before the investigation established their identities.

Donald Tusk also added that one of the mentioned Ukrainian citizens had already been convicted by a court in Lviv in May for subversive activities in Ukraine.

The second is "from the Donetsk region" — however, it is not known whether this refers to origin from the region or residence in the occupied territories of eastern Ukraine. Share

The Polish Prime Minister made it clear that he had no right to disclose more information in this case, as the investigation had not yet been completed.