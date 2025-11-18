Sabotage on Polish railway. Ukrainian citizens identified as suspects
Sabotage on Polish railway. Ukrainian citizens identified as suspects

New details of mysterious sabotage in Poland
Source:  RMF 24

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk officially confirmed that the investigation holds two Ukrainians, who are connected to the Russian special services, responsible for the acts of sabotage on the Polish railway.

Points of attention

  • New details reveal the suspects' movements and actions, shedding light on the mysterious sabotage incidents.
  • The investigation is still ongoing, with Polish authorities leaning towards sabotage as the cause of the railway incidents near Mika and Pulawy station.

New details of mysterious sabotage in Poland

According to Donald Tusk, the investigation has identified the individuals who are believed to be the perpetrators of high-profile sabotage on the railway.

He confirmed to reporters that both suspects are Ukrainians who are cooperating with Russian intelligence services.

According to the latest data, they entered Poland from Belarus and, after their actions, left there through the Terespol checkpoint — before the investigation established their identities.

Donald Tusk also added that one of the mentioned Ukrainian citizens had already been convicted by a court in Lviv in May for subversive activities in Ukraine.

The second is "from the Donetsk region" — however, it is not known whether this refers to origin from the region or residence in the occupied territories of eastern Ukraine.

The Polish Prime Minister made it clear that he had no right to disclose more information in this case, as the investigation had not yet been completed.

As of today, Polish services are leaning towards the version that the bombing of the railway near the village of Mika and the placement of objects on the railway infrastructure near the Pulawy station are acts of sabotage.

