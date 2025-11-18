Battle for Pokrovsk. Russian Army uses civilians as "human shields"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Battle for Pokrovsk. Russian Army uses civilians as "human shields"

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
The Russian army continues to ignore the laws of war
Читати українською

The Russian military command, during the assault on the southeastern outskirts of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on November 10, ordered its soldiers to use civilians as "human shields."

Points of attention

  • The incident highlights the urgency of holding those responsible for war crimes, such as using civilians as human shields, accountable under international law.
  • The ongoing investigation aims to establish all the circumstances of the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice, in line with the requirements of the Geneva Convention.

The Russian army continues to ignore the laws of war

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, it managed to document a new war crime committed by the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region.

On November 10, the invaders tried to storm Pokrovsk, using peaceful Ukrainians as a "human shield."

Most likely, this war crime was committed by the 1st Motorized Rifle Battalion of the 506th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Federation.

During the battle in the residential area, an assault group from this unit captured a local man, a woman, and a 13-year-old child. After that, this group received an order over the radio to use civilians to cover them in the event of fire contact.

The Russian invaders forced the victims to walk in front while clearing buildings in the city.

The SBU draws attention to the fact that the actions of the Russian army violate the requirements of Article 28 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War and are qualified as a war crime.

That is why the Security Service has already initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in it, in order to bring those responsible to justice.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What's happening in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd — latest details and videos
AFU Air Assault Troops
Battles for Pokrovsk and Myrnograd — latest details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Magyar" showed the destruction of two thermal power plants in the occupied Donetsk region
Forces of unmanned systems
“Magyar” organizes the blackout promised to the Russians
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sabotage on Polish railway. Ukrainian citizens identified as suspects
New details of mysterious sabotage in Poland

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?