Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, showed on video how Ukrainian drones strike the Zuyivska and Starobeshivska TPPs in the occupied territories of the Donetsk region.
“Magyar” organizes the blackout promised to the Russians
“Magyar” drew attention to the fact that the capacity of the Zuivska TPP (Zugres, Donetsk region) is 1200 MW (i.e. the production capacity of the Zuivska TPP is about 5 billion kW/h of electricity, which is 1/3 of the needs of the Donetsk region (TOT)/
In addition, it is noted that the capacity of the Starobeshivska TPP (Novy Svit, Donetsk region) is 2,300 MW.
What is important to understand is that the day before, the Kremlin's henchmen in the occupied part of the Donetsk region officially confirmed that the Zuivska and Starobeshivska TPPs were damaged in the region on the night of November 18.
After that, it also became known that many occupied settlements were without electricity.
