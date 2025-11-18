"Magyar" showed the destruction of two thermal power plants in the occupied Donetsk region
Forces of unmanned systems
“Magyar” organizes the blackout promised to the Russians
Читати українською

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, showed on video how Ukrainian drones strike the Zuyivska and Starobeshivska TPPs in the occupied territories of the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • The response from the Unmanned Systems Forces, led by 'Magyar,' promises continuous pecking on the affected areas, leading to sustained blackout.
  • The Kremlin's acknowledgement of damage to the power plants confirms the severity of the situation, leaving many occupied settlements without electricity.

The SBS birds both light and extinguish. Everything is as agreed. A blackout in the swamps is not scary, worms. A little physical and psychological discomfort: "light/warm-boom-dark/winter," Robert Brody's statement says.

“Magyar” drew attention to the fact that the capacity of the Zuivska TPP (Zugres, Donetsk region) is 1200 MW (i.e. the production capacity of the Zuivska TPP is about 5 billion kW/h of electricity, which is 1/3 of the needs of the Donetsk region (TOT)/

In addition, it is noted that the capacity of the Starobeshivska TPP (Novy Svit, Donetsk region) is 2,300 MW.

The birds of the 1st separate center of the Unmanned Systems Forces (the transformed 14th UAS Regiment) are pecking and will peck non-stop, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces promised.

What is important to understand is that the day before, the Kremlin's henchmen in the occupied part of the Donetsk region officially confirmed that the Zuivska and Starobeshivska TPPs were damaged in the region on the night of November 18.

After that, it also became known that many occupied settlements were without electricity.

