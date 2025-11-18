"Got to the whip." Stubb said about the sharp change in Trump's position on Putin

Finnish leader Alexander Stubb has begun publicly pushing his American counterpart Donald Trump to impose new, tough sanctions on Russia to force dictator Vladimir Putin to stop his war of aggression against Ukraine. Stubb noted that the White House leader has already changed his approach on the issue.

Trump is already increasing pressure on Russia

Stubb believes that the White House should deal an even stronger sanction blow to the aggressor country.

He also pointed out that the American leader's approach is to use "carrots or sticks."

He tried the gingerbread in Alaska and in a phone call with Putin. And when he realized that the Russians were not going to budge and were not interested in peace, he switched to the stick. Now we are in stick mode. Alexander Stubb President of Finland

According to him, the next important decision on this path should be the adoption in the Senate of a bill on sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Stubb also emphasized that the American authorities are doing everything right and taking into account Putin's reluctance to end the war against Ukraine.

As the Finnish leader noted, the only people Putin listens to are the oligarchs.