"Got to the whip." Stubb said about the sharp change in Trump's position on Putin

Finnish leader Alexander Stubb has begun publicly pushing his American counterpart Donald Trump to impose new, tough sanctions on Russia to force dictator Vladimir Putin to stop his war of aggression against Ukraine. Stubb noted that the White House leader has already changed his approach on the issue.
Points of attention
- The next crucial step, according to Stubb, is the Senate's adoption of a bill on sanctions against Russia.
- Stubb believes that economic pressure on Russian oligarchs could lead to a change in Putin's stance on the war in Ukraine.
Trump is already increasing pressure on Russia
Stubb believes that the White House should deal an even stronger sanction blow to the aggressor country.
He also pointed out that the American leader's approach is to use "carrots or sticks."
According to him, the next important decision on this path should be the adoption in the Senate of a bill on sanctions against the Russian Federation.
Stubb also emphasized that the American authorities are doing everything right and taking into account Putin's reluctance to end the war against Ukraine.
As the Finnish leader noted, the only people Putin listens to are the oligarchs.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-