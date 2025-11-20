Trump sent Witkoff to meet with Zelensky

As Reuters has learned, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff during his visit to Turkey on November 19.
Points of attention
- Efforts are being made to resume exchanges and facilitate the return of prisoners as part of the peace-building process in the region.
- The meeting between Zelensky and Witkoff, along with Ukraine's diplomatic efforts with other countries, reflects a comprehensive strategy to bring about agreements that will strengthen the nation.
The meeting between Zelensky and Witkoff is already scheduled
Recently, the Ukrainian leader officially confirmed that he intends to visit Turkey on November 19 after his visit to Spain.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, his team is already preparing to intensify negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
The Head of State said that there are already developed solutions that will be offered to the allies.
A little later, the Reuters news agency reported that US special envoy Steve Witkoff would visit Turkey on November 19.
In fact, it is said that he will join the planned negotiations with the Ukrainian leader.
Commenting on his visit to Spain, Zelensky confirmed to reporters that Ukraine is working to ensure that the meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez "brings agreements that will give us more strength."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-