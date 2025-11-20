Trump sent Witkoff to meet with Zelensky

As Reuters has learned, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff during his visit to Turkey on November 19.

The meeting between Zelensky and Witkoff is already scheduled

Recently, the Ukrainian leader officially confirmed that he intends to visit Turkey on November 19 after his visit to Spain.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, his team is already preparing to intensify negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Head of State said that there are already developed solutions that will be offered to the allies.

Making every effort to bring the war to an end is Ukraine's first priority. We are also working to resume exchanges and the return of prisoners. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

A little later, the Reuters news agency reported that US special envoy Steve Witkoff would visit Turkey on November 19.

In fact, it is said that he will join the planned negotiations with the Ukrainian leader.