Trump sent Witkoff to meet with Zelensky
The meeting between Zelensky and Witkoff is already scheduled
Source:  Reuters

As Reuters has learned, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff during his visit to Turkey on November 19.

Points of attention

  • Efforts are being made to resume exchanges and facilitate the return of prisoners as part of the peace-building process in the region.
  • The meeting between Zelensky and Witkoff, along with Ukraine's diplomatic efforts with other countries, reflects a comprehensive strategy to bring about agreements that will strengthen the nation.

Recently, the Ukrainian leader officially confirmed that he intends to visit Turkey on November 19 after his visit to Spain.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, his team is already preparing to intensify negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Head of State said that there are already developed solutions that will be offered to the allies.

Making every effort to bring the war to an end is Ukraine's first priority. We are also working to resume exchanges and the return of prisoners.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

A little later, the Reuters news agency reported that US special envoy Steve Witkoff would visit Turkey on November 19.

In fact, it is said that he will join the planned negotiations with the Ukrainian leader.

Commenting on his visit to Spain, Zelensky confirmed to reporters that Ukraine is working to ensure that the meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez "brings agreements that will give us more strength."

