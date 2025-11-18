Trump is ready to strike sanctions against Russia — what is the condition?
Trump is ready to strike sanctions against Russia — what is the condition?

Trump in no hurry to sign anti-Russian bill
Source:  Reuters

According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump is ready to sign a law imposing sanctions against Russia. However, the US President has already made a clear demand: he must retain the right to make the final decision on this issue.

Points of attention

  • The White House emphasizes the importance of including an exception in the sanctions package for the president to have the final authority on sanctions decisions.
  • Updates on the situation reveal Trump's stance on the bill and his team's insistence on safeguarding his control over sanctions concerning Russia.

Trump in no hurry to sign anti-Russian bill

According to the head of the White House himself, he "has nothing against" the fact that Republicans are working on a bill on secondary sanctions against Russia.

Trump also believes they may accept his proposal to add Iran to the list of countries doing business with Moscow.

One of the insiders in the American leader's team told reporters that the US president is indeed determined to sign the aforementioned bill.

Despite this, it is also emphasized that Trump's team will insist on specific wording that ensures he retains control over the sanctions.

"It has always been important to the White House and the president that there be an exception in the sanctions package that ensures that the president has the final authority to make decisions about sanctions. So if that is included, I think the president will consider signing the bill," the media insider said.

