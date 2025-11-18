Trump is ready to strike sanctions against Russia — what is the condition?

According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump is ready to sign a law imposing sanctions against Russia. However, the US President has already made a clear demand: he must retain the right to make the final decision on this issue.

Trump in no hurry to sign anti-Russian bill

According to the head of the White House himself, he "has nothing against" the fact that Republicans are working on a bill on secondary sanctions against Russia.

Trump also believes they may accept his proposal to add Iran to the list of countries doing business with Moscow.

One of the insiders in the American leader's team told reporters that the US president is indeed determined to sign the aforementioned bill.

Despite this, it is also emphasized that Trump's team will insist on specific wording that ensures he retains control over the sanctions.