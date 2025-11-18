Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 114 drones

During the night of November 17-18, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with four Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov and Voronezh regions, 114 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs, and other types of drones. The air defense was able to neutralize 101 enemy targets.

A new enemy attack began around 8:00 PM on November 17.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 101 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Hits of 4 missiles and 13 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 2 locations.