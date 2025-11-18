Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 114 drones
Ukraine


Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During the night of November 17-18, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with four Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov and Voronezh regions, 114 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs, and other types of drones. The air defense was able to neutralize 101 enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Despite the intensity of the attack, Ukrainian defenders stood their ground and successfully defended the country against the Russian aggression.
  • The ongoing conflict highlights the importance of air defense systems and the resilience of the Ukrainian forces in safeguarding their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Air Defense Forces Work Report November 17-18

A new enemy attack began around 8:00 PM on November 17.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 101 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Hits of 4 missiles and 13 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 2 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

