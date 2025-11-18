Russians killed 17-year-old girl in Kharkiv region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russians killed 17-year-old girl in Kharkiv region

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Russians continue to kill civilians in Ukraine
Читати українською

According to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, the Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the city of Berestyn. A 17-year-old girl was killed in the enemy attack, and there are also reports of injuries.

Points of attention

  • The head of the Kharkiv Oblast Assembly and the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Autonomous Administration confirm injuries and provide updates on the situation.
  • Efforts by State Emergency Service units are underway to manage the effects of the attacks, with a focus on providing assistance to affected civilians and managing the crisis.

Russians continue to kill civilians in Ukraine

A 17-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a rocket attack on the city of Berestyn died in the hospital.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Assembly

In addition, it is indicated that at least 9 civilians in the region were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

Local authorities officially confirmed that seven of them were hospitalized with blast injuries. The other two civilians suffered acute stress reactions.

State Emergency Service units are working on the scene.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Autonomous Administration, Vladyslav Gaivanenko, reported that two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the regional center.

This time, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack with drones.

Photo: facebook.com/people/Vladislav-Gaivanenko

Two people were injured in a massive attack in Dnipro. A 59-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were hospitalized in moderate condition, Vladyslav Haivanenko officially confirmed.

Photo: facebook.com/people/Vladislav-Gaivanenko

In addition, it is known that several fires broke out in the city, the enemy damaged a two-story media building, a transport and private enterprise, an administrative building, a service station, shops and kiosks, a catering establishment, infrastructure, 6 apartment buildings, garages, and more than 20 cars.

Photo: facebook.com/people/Vladislav-Gaivanenko

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump wants to remove mention of Ukraine's integrity and condemnation of Russia from UN resolution
What is Trump's team trying to achieve?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We are ready." Putin's team publicly addressed Ukraine
The Kremlin is again simulating readiness for peace talks
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 114 drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Work Report November 17-18

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?