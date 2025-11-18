Russians killed 17-year-old girl in Kharkiv region

According to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, the Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the city of Berestyn. A 17-year-old girl was killed in the enemy attack, and there are also reports of injuries.

Russians continue to kill civilians in Ukraine

A 17-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a rocket attack on the city of Berestyn died in the hospital. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Assembly

In addition, it is indicated that at least 9 civilians in the region were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

Local authorities officially confirmed that seven of them were hospitalized with blast injuries. The other two civilians suffered acute stress reactions.

State Emergency Service units are working on the scene.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Autonomous Administration, Vladyslav Gaivanenko, reported that two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the regional center.

This time, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack with drones.

Photo: facebook.com/people/Vladislav-Gaivanenko

Two people were injured in a massive attack in Dnipro. A 59-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were hospitalized in moderate condition, Vladyslav Haivanenko officially confirmed. Share

Photo: facebook.com/people/Vladislav-Gaivanenko

In addition, it is known that several fires broke out in the city, the enemy damaged a two-story media building, a transport and private enterprise, an administrative building, a service station, shops and kiosks, a catering establishment, infrastructure, 6 apartment buildings, garages, and more than 20 cars.