On November 18, the 7th Airborne Assault Corps officially confirmed that the number of gun battles is increasing during the battle for the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Moreover, the Russian army is suffering enormous losses from direct fire.

Battles for Pokrovsk and Myrnograd — latest details

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry draws attention to the fact that over the past 17 days, Ukrainian defenders have managed to eliminate 314 Russian invaders in Pokrovsk, and another 71 were wounded.

It is also reported that the occupiers have appeared north of Pokrovsk. Russian soldiers have not given up trying to penetrate and gain a foothold at one of the agricultural facilities. However, the Defense Forces have destroyed the enemy forces.

Currently, the Russian army is doing everything possible to reach the settlement of Grishyne, northwest of Pokrovsk, as soon as possible.

Since the Russians cannot break through Pokrovsk's defenses and use the city as a springboard to carry out this plan, they want to bypass the city.

As for the battle for Mirnograd, the enemy's assaults there also remain futile.

Recently, Ukrainian defenders successfully eliminated a Russian military intelligence group in the city.

Such enemy units move in the second echelon after the sabotage groups and monitor the implementation of the tasks of the first echelon, as specified in the 7th Corps. Share

It is currently known for certain that the number of Russian attempts to infiltrate Myrnograd from the Krasny Liman side has increased. The defenders are eliminating enemy forces on the approaches to the city.