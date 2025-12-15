Zelensky's talks with EU leaders in Berlin — will US and NATO representatives join?
Zelensky's talks with EU leaders in Berlin — will US and NATO representatives join?

Source:  The Guardian

US representatives have been invited to participate in talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a number of EU leaders taking place in Berlin today. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will also join.

  • US representatives have been invited to join the peace talks between Zelenskyy and EU leaders in Berlin, with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also confirmed to participate.
  • The talks aim to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine and explore the involvement of key international partners, with significant progress reported in negotiations and cooperation.
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other key international partners will also attend the discussions, highlighting the official confirmation of their participation.

US and NATO Secretary General to join “peace talks” in Berlin

According to a German government spokesman, US representatives have also been invited to join the talks scheduled for the evening with the participation of Zelenskyy and the leaders of European countries.

NATO also confirmed that the alliance's Secretary General, Mark Rutte, will also be in Berlin to participate in the talks. The confirmation came at the last minute.

Separately, European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Olof Hill confirmed that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also attend the Berlin talks this evening.

Thus, the participation of Ukraine's key international partners in the negotiations in Berlin was officially confirmed.

As a reminder, last week, media reported that a meeting of European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to take place in Berlin on December 15. The parties plan to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine.

Ahead of the meeting, talks between a Ukrainian delegation led by Zelensky and US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, began in the German capital yesterday. The talks lasted more than five hours, after which Witkoff announced "significant progress."

