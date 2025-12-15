Zelensky's talks with EU leaders in Berlin — will US and NATO representatives join?

US representatives have been invited to participate in talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a number of EU leaders taking place in Berlin today. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will also join.
US and NATO Secretary General to join “peace talks” in Berlin
According to a German government spokesman, US representatives have also been invited to join the talks scheduled for the evening with the participation of Zelenskyy and the leaders of European countries.
Separately, European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Olof Hill confirmed that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also attend the Berlin talks this evening.
Thus, the participation of Ukraine's key international partners in the negotiations in Berlin was officially confirmed.
As a reminder, last week, media reported that a meeting of European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to take place in Berlin on December 15. The parties plan to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine.
