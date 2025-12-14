Zelenskyy began a meeting with Trump's team

On the evening of December 14, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had started a new round of peace talks with the American delegation.
Peace talks reach new level
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on an official visit to Berlin, Germany, on December 14.
The Head of State confirmed that a meeting with the American negotiating team will take place today.
Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed preparations for a meeting with Donald Trump's team.
According to the head of state, there are many important details, the Ukrainian delegation is carefully working on each point of each draft.
At 5:23 PM, the Ukrainian leader announced the start of the meeting with the American and German teams.
