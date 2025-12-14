Zelenskyy began a meeting with Trump's team
Zelenskyy began a meeting with Trump's team

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Peace talks reach new level
On the evening of December 14, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had started a new round of peace talks with the American delegation.

Points of attention

  • The engagement with both American and German teams reflects a commitment to constructive negotiations and cooperation towards achieving lasting peace.
  • Stay updated on the latest developments in Volodymyr Zelensky's peace talks, as expectations are set for positive outcomes in enhancing security for Ukraine.

Peace talks reach new level

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on an official visit to Berlin, Germany, on December 14.

The Head of State confirmed that a meeting with the American negotiating team will take place today.

We are focusing on how to reliably guarantee security for Ukraine so that the experience of the Budapest Memorandum and Russia's invasion is never repeated. We are counting on constructive negotiations.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed preparations for a meeting with Donald Trump's team.

According to the head of state, there are many important details, the Ukrainian delegation is carefully working on each point of each draft.

The main thing is that all the steps that we agree on with our partners can actually work for the sake of guaranteed security. Only reliable guarantees will work for peace. We expect that our partners will also continue to work constructively.

At 5:23 PM, the Ukrainian leader announced the start of the meeting with the American and German teams.

