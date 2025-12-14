Zelensky wants to meet with Navrotsky for the first time — date known

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that he intends to pay an official visit to Poland next week, probably on Friday, December 19. There he will meet with Polish leader Karol Nawrotski.
- The Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland hinted that the meeting between Zelensky and Nawrotski could happen before the end of this year.
- Zelensky expressed gratitude to Poland for its longstanding support for Ukraine and stressed the importance of maintaining relations between the two countries.
The meeting between Zelensky and Navrotsky may take place soon
The President of Ukraine spoke about his plans during an online conversation with journalists on the way to Berlin.
Zelensky recalled the importance of the neighborhood with Poland and emphasized Ukraine's gratitude to this country.
According to the latest data, the meeting with Karol Navrotsky may take place next Friday, December 19.
However, what is important to understand is that the Ukrainian leader only named the day of the week, without specifying the date.
Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar recently reported in an interview with Polish media that Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet with his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrotskyi before the end of this year.
By the way, Zelenskyy previously announced that he is determined to come to Poland for the first meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrotski when he receives an appropriate invitation.
