"Putin will not stop." Merz addresses the world with an important warning

German leader Friedrich Merz warned that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not stop at Ukraine in his aggressive foreign policy - sooner or later he will move on.

What to expect from Putin

According to the German Chancellor, the Russian dictator will always seek "a fundamental change in the borders of Europe."

In addition, Putin still dreams of restoring the Soviet Union within its former borders.

Merz clearly sounded the warning: this is a serious threat, including military, to the countries that were once part of this empire.

Putin will not stop. And if Ukraine falls, he will not stop. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

Taking all these factors into account, the German leader called for increased assistance to Ukraine and European unity in strategic cooperation with Britain.

Merz also added that it is important to "preserve NATO as long as possible."

The German Chancellor believes that the hasty entry of several states into World War I in 1914 is an incorrect historical analogy.