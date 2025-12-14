"Putin will not stop." Merz addresses the world with an important warning

German leader Friedrich Merz warned that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not stop at Ukraine in his aggressive foreign policy - sooner or later he will move on.
- Merz's warning calls for international attention to Putin's relentless pursuits, stressing the potential consequences if Ukraine falls.
- In light of the ongoing tensions, it is imperative for global leaders to take proactive measures to deter further escalations and uphold stability in the region.
According to the German Chancellor, the Russian dictator will always seek "a fundamental change in the borders of Europe."
In addition, Putin still dreams of restoring the Soviet Union within its former borders.
Merz clearly sounded the warning: this is a serious threat, including military, to the countries that were once part of this empire.
Taking all these factors into account, the German leader called for increased assistance to Ukraine and European unity in strategic cooperation with Britain.
Merz also added that it is important to "preserve NATO as long as possible."
The German Chancellor believes that the hasty entry of several states into World War I in 1914 is an incorrect historical analogy.
