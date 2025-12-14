Security guarantees for Ukraine. Who blocked the idea of joining NATO?
Security guarantees for Ukraine. Who blocked the idea of joining NATO?

The US does not want to see Ukraine in NATO
As reported by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, the United States and some European countries did not support Ukraine's accession to NATO as a security guarantee within the framework of negotiations around the "peace plan" of American leader Donald Trump.

  • Zelensky considers bilateral security guarantees with the US and European countries as a compromise to deter potential Russian aggression.
  • Media reports suggest that the US Congress may provide Ukraine with binding security guarantees akin to NATO standards to ensure Ukraine's security.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a statement on this matter during an online conversation with journalists on the way to Berlin.

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that Ukraine's goal from the very beginning was to join NATO.

According to the Ukrainian leader, these would be real guarantees of security in the current situation.

This direction was not supported by some partners, both the United States and in Europe. And that is why today bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the United States of America, namely guarantees similar to Article 5 from the United States of America for us and security guarantees from our European colleagues for us, as well as other countries: Canada, Japan, etc., these security guarantees for us are an opportunity to prevent another coming of Russian aggression.

According to Zelensky, this is a compromise on the part of Ukraine.

Earlier, the media reported that the US may provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to those provided for in Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, which would be approved by Congress and would be binding.

