"We coordinated common positions". Zelenskyy held talks with Stubb in Berlin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb ahead of a series of meetings he has scheduled in Berlin today.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy met with Finnish President Stubb in Berlin ahead of a series of important meetings in Germany.
- They discussed diplomatic efforts and coordinated common positions for the upcoming meetings with partners in Berlin.
- Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Finland for its support, particularly in strengthening Ukraine's defense through the PURL program.
Zelenskyy and Stubb met in Berlin
The head of state announced this after the meeting.
He also thanked Finland for its support.
Today in Berlin, Zelensky is scheduled to meet again with the American delegation led by US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
The program of the visit of the President of Ukraine to Germany also includes meetings with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Bundestag Julia Klöckner, and participation in the closing of the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum.
In the evening, the President of Ukraine is expected to meet with the leaders of the EU, Great Britain, the EC, the European Council, and NATO.
