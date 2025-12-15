"We coordinated common positions". Zelenskyy held talks with Stubb in Berlin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"We coordinated common positions". Zelenskyy held talks with Stubb in Berlin

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb ahead of a series of meetings he has scheduled in Berlin today.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy met with Finnish President Stubb in Berlin ahead of a series of important meetings in Germany.
  • They discussed diplomatic efforts and coordinated common positions for the upcoming meetings with partners in Berlin.
  • Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Finland for its support, particularly in strengthening Ukraine's defense through the PURL program.

Zelenskyy and Stubb met in Berlin

The head of state announced this after the meeting.

Good meeting with President of Finland Alexander Stubb. There is a lot of work on the diplomatic front right now, and we discussed its results. We also coordinated common positions ahead of today's meetings with partners in Berlin and agreed on the next steps.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He also thanked Finland for its support.

We appreciate the country's contribution to the PURL program, which, thanks to Ukraine's defense strengthening, strengthens our positions during the negotiations. Grateful to Alex for his constant coordination and assistance to our country.

Today in Berlin, Zelensky is scheduled to meet again with the American delegation led by US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The program of the visit of the President of Ukraine to Germany also includes meetings with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Bundestag Julia Klöckner, and participation in the closing of the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum.

In the evening, the President of Ukraine is expected to meet with the leaders of the EU, Great Britain, the EC, the European Council, and NATO.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy revealed the demands of the US and Russia during peace talks
Zelenskyy spoke about pressure from the US and Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky wants to meet with Navrotsky for the first time — date known
The meeting between Zelensky and Navrotsky may take place soon
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy began a meeting with Trump's team
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Peace talks reach new level

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?