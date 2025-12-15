"We coordinated common positions". Zelenskyy held talks with Stubb in Berlin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb ahead of a series of meetings he has scheduled in Berlin today.

Zelenskyy and Stubb met in Berlin

The head of state announced this after the meeting.

Good meeting with President of Finland Alexander Stubb. There is a lot of work on the diplomatic front right now, and we discussed its results. We also coordinated common positions ahead of today's meetings with partners in Berlin and agreed on the next steps. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He also thanked Finland for its support.

We appreciate the country's contribution to the PURL program, which, thanks to Ukraine's defense strengthening, strengthens our positions during the negotiations. Grateful to Alex for his constant coordination and assistance to our country. Share

Today in Berlin, Zelensky is scheduled to meet again with the American delegation led by US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The program of the visit of the President of Ukraine to Germany also includes meetings with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Bundestag Julia Klöckner, and participation in the closing of the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum.

In the evening, the President of Ukraine is expected to meet with the leaders of the EU, Great Britain, the EC, the European Council, and NATO.