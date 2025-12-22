Trump's "peace plan". Vance revealed the results of the meeting between US and Russian representatives
Vance
Source:  online.ua

On December 22, following consultations between the United States and Russia in Miami, a breakthrough was recorded in the negotiations on Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • US Vice President J.D. Vance is not confident that Ukraine and Russia will reach a peaceful settlement.
  • Vance emphasized progress as the parties fully considered the points of the “peace plan.”

Vance announced a breakthrough in negotiations on Ukraine between the US and Russian delegations

According to US Vice President J.D. Vance, American negotiators provided him with updated information regarding the dialogue with the Russian side.

I got an update from our negotiators this morning. So the breakthrough that I think we've made is that all the issues are actually being brought to the surface.

Vance stated that the key issue in the negotiations remains the issue of territories, in particular the Donetsk region.

I think the Russians really want territorial control over Donetsk. The Ukrainians, of course, see it as a serious security problem, [even] when they privately acknowledge that eventually they will probably lose Donetsk — but, you know, eventually: it could be 12 months, it could be longer. So this territorial concession is a significant setback in the negotiations — this terrible territorial concession, I would say.

In addition, according to him, other issues are being discussed at the negotiations, in particular control over the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Who controls the [Zaporizhzhya] nuclear facility? Can it be jointly controlled? Should it be controlled by one or more parties?

Also, according to him, the parties raise humanitarian issues, the status of ethnic Russians and Ukrainians who remain in the occupied territories or in the Russian Federation, as well as the issue of reconstruction.

We have made progress, but sitting here today, I would not be confident that we will reach a peaceful settlement. There is a high probability of both.

