What security guarantees are allies preparing for Ukraine — insider data

As journalists managed to learn, the "Coalition of the Determined" has prepared a draft declaration stating that the US should undertake to support the European forces of the "coalition" in the event of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Regarding the actions of the allies in the event of a repeated attack by Russia, a final decision has not yet been made.
- The United States will play a key role in these processes.
Security guarantees for Ukraine — what is known so far
The draft declaration states that after the ceasefire comes into force in Ukraine, a system of guarantees is planned to be launched.
It will consist of 5 components:
participation in the US-led ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism;
support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
multinational forces for Ukraine;
obligations in the event of a future attack;
commitment to deepen defense cooperation with Ukraine.
In addition, it is envisaged to create a special commission to review violations and determine response measures.
In the context of supporting the Defense Forces of Ukraine, we are talking about:
financing of arms purchases;
support for the defense budget;
access to defense depots for rapid reinforcement in the event of a threat;
assistance in creating defensive fortifications.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-