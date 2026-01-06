What security guarantees are allies preparing for Ukraine — insider data
What security guarantees are allies preparing for Ukraine — insider data

Читати українською
Source:  Radio Svoboda

As journalists managed to learn, the "Coalition of the Determined" has prepared a draft declaration stating that the US should undertake to support the European forces of the "coalition" in the event of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Regarding the actions of the allies in the event of a repeated attack by Russia, a final decision has not yet been made.
  • The United States will play a key role in these processes.

The draft declaration states that after the ceasefire comes into force in Ukraine, a system of guarantees is planned to be launched.

It will consist of 5 components:

  • participation in the US-led ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism;

  • support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

  • multinational forces for Ukraine;

  • obligations in the event of a future attack;

  • commitment to deepen defense cooperation with Ukraine.

In addition, it is envisaged to create a special commission to review violations and determine response measures.

In the context of supporting the Defense Forces of Ukraine, we are talking about:

  • financing of arms purchases;

  • support for the defense budget;

  • access to defense depots for rapid reinforcement in the event of a threat;

  • assistance in creating defensive fortifications.

"We agreed to finalize binding commitments that will define our approach to supporting Ukraine and restoring peace and security in the event of a future armed attack by Russia," the draft declaration states.

