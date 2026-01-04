"Serious problems for Ukraine." The Russian army uses new tactics

Georges Barros, an analyst at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), points out that Russian soldiers have begun to use a new scheme for capturing cities. According to him, this can be seen in the example of Pokrovsk, which the Russians are still trying to occupy.

What is known about the new tactics of the Russian army?

According to the analyst, it is the Russian campaign to capture Pokrovsk that indicates that Russian troops are learning and adapting.

If this cannot be stopped, then it will soon be a matter of really serious problems for Ukraine — in the near and medium term,” warns Georges Barros. Share

He also explains that official Moscow is actually exaggerating the importance of the capture of Pokrovsk.

The main goal of Putin's team is to present Russia's advance on the battlefield as inevitable.

This sense of inevitability is shared by some members of US President Donald Trump's negotiating team, the analyst noted. Share

Recently, the Russian invaders have abandoned mechanized assaults and have relied on infiltration by small assault groups.

This tactic allows the Russian army to continue its offensive literally on foot, albeit with heavy losses.