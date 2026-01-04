Deinek appointed advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs

On July 4, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, officially confirmed that the former head of the State Border Service, Serhiy Deineko, became an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs.

What is known about Deinek's appointment?

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Serhiy Daineko will not leave the military business.

I had a frank conversation with Serhiy Vasilyevich. Taking into account the doctors' recommendations, he needs a short recovery after many years of service. Igor Klymenko Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

As Klymenko noted, he appreciates not only General Deineko's managerial experience, gained over more than 6 years as head of the State Border Guard Service, but also his combat achievements.

The Minister of Internal Affairs emphasized that in the position of advisor, he expects expert support, advice based on combat experience, and participation in developing solutions in the field of state border security.