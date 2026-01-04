The commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps unit, Denis WhiteRex Kapustin, addressed all Ukrainians and allies who mourned his “death.” He frankly admitted that he was pleasantly touched by the number of people who cared about his fate.
Denis WhiteRex addressed the Ukrainians
In addition, he apologized for the fact that the news of his "death" spoiled the New Year holidays for many people.
Against this background, WhiteRex decided to explain that this was not his whim, but a special operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, where Denys Kapustin serves.
