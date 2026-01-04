The commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps unit, Denis WhiteRex Kapustin, addressed all Ukrainians and allies who mourned his “death.” He frankly admitted that he was pleasantly touched by the number of people who cared about his fate.

I finally have the opportunity to tell you all that it was both a pleasure and a sadness to read your messages to me, the “dead one.” I didn’t expect that so many people would find what I do important and necessary. I never wanted to be popular or chase fame, certainly no more than any ambitious man on this planet. Denis WhiteRex Kapustin Commander of the RDK

In addition, he apologized for the fact that the news of his "death" spoiled the New Year holidays for many people.

Against this background, WhiteRex decided to explain that this was not his whim, but a special operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, where Denys Kapustin serves.

You should not be ashamed or embarrassed for your words or actions of remembrance… I am very grateful to all of you and touched by your attitude. I am with you forever, my friends, so thank you for supporting me personally and the Russian Volunteer Corps, and let's destroy this 2026 together — the year will clearly be very interesting. A number of belated New Year's gifts from me personally, you will all soon receive! — promised the commander of the RDK. Share

