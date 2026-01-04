Watch: KAMAZ with Russian servicemen blown up in Kuban

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports that a KAMAZ truck carrying servicemen from the 47th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation was successfully blown up in the Russian Kuban. The enemy suffered serious losses.

DIU conducted a new successful operation

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, it was implemented on the morning of December 26, 2025 at around 07:40.

What is important to understand is that this happened in the city of Korenovsk, Krasnodar Krai, an aggressor country.

It was there that a powerful explosion thundered at the entrance to the location of the 47th Missile Brigade of the 8th Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.

As a result of a mine-explosive attack, a KAMAZ military vehicle carrying the unit's personnel caught fire. Russian servicemen suffered losses, the Ukrainian intelligence agency said in a statement. Share

The GUR team draws attention to the fact that soldiers and officers of the 47th Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces are directly involved in missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, as well as serious war crimes against the civilian population.