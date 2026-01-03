The DIU conducted a unique operation in the open sea

Ukrainian military intelligence medics were able to quickly carry out a unique rescue operation right on the water — in the open sea, under the threat of Russian attacks, and in the absence of full-fledged medical equipment. The operation involved rescuing a wounded soldier.

A new unique DIU operation — how it was done

According to the scouts, the wounded soldier was taken to the floating platform in critical condition.

He had severe blood loss, traumatic amputation, and severe hypothermia. It was a really, really serious condition.

The emergency medical team had to make lightning-fast decisions to save his life.

The patient was under control the whole time — both the crew and the combat medics of the advanced detachment. They did a tremendous job even before he was delivered to us. They applied a tourniquet to the patient, stopped the bleeding. In those conditions, it was already a difficult task, — says a specialist of the medical team with the call sign “Tochini”. Share

When the stabilization stage was completed, the doctors immediately began surgical intervention.

In total, the operation lasted about 45 minutes.

"Tochini" draws attention to the fact that such operations in such extreme conditions are not an exception for the emergency medical services, but part of everyday work.

"It could be a boat, a car, a helicopter, or any room. We are preparing to work in any conditions. All team members are interchangeable and ready to act even where there are almost no chances," the specialist added. Share

The wounded soldier was transported to the shore by boats.