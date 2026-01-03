The DIU conducted a unique operation in the open sea

Ukrainian military intelligence medics were able to quickly carry out a unique rescue operation right on the water — in the open sea, under the threat of Russian attacks, and in the absence of full-fledged medical equipment. The operation involved rescuing a wounded soldier.
Points of attention
- Such high-risk operations are part of the daily work of emergency medical services, with team members trained to act in any conditions with minimal chances of success.
- The wounded soldier was safely transported to shore by boats after the successful completion of the operation.
A new unique DIU operation — how it was done
According to the scouts, the wounded soldier was taken to the floating platform in critical condition.
He had severe blood loss, traumatic amputation, and severe hypothermia. It was a really, really serious condition.
The emergency medical team had to make lightning-fast decisions to save his life.
When the stabilization stage was completed, the doctors immediately began surgical intervention.
In total, the operation lasted about 45 minutes.
"Tochini" draws attention to the fact that such operations in such extreme conditions are not an exception for the emergency medical services, but part of everyday work.
The wounded soldier was transported to the shore by boats.
