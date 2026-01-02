Zelenskyy appointed a new head of the DIU — what is known about Oleg Ivashchenko
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy appointed a new head of the DIU — what is known about Oleg Ivashchenko

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ivashchenko
Читати українською

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on the evening of January 2 that Oleh Ivashchenko has become the new head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Points of attention

  • Oleg Ivashchenko has been appointed as the new head of the Main Intelligence Directorate by President Zelenskyy, showcasing his expertise in intelligence and military affairs.
  • Ivashchenko holds the military rank of Lieutenant General and has previously served in key positions within the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the DIU.

Lieutenant General Oleg Ivashchenko became the head of the DIU

This is stated in Zelensky's statement.

From today, Oleg Ivashchenko will continue to serve our state and carry out tasks to limit the Russian military potential at the positions of Ukraine's military intelligence.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Lieutenant General Oleg Ivashchenko

Ivashchenko holds the military rank of Lieutenant General. During 2017-2019, he held the position of First Deputy Chief of the GUR, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Intelligence. Since 2021, he has simultaneously served as Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In March 2022, the new head of the GUR was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 3rd degree, for his participation in hostilities. In addition, he has the Order of Danylo Halytsky.

On March 26, 2024, the Ukrainian President appointed Ivashchenko as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine by decree. He is also a member of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters and a member of the National Security and Defense Council.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy revealed Trump's new proposal
Volodymyr Zelensky
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kyrylo Budanov — new head of the Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Budanov will head the OPU instead of Yermak
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Budanov reacted for the first time to Zelensky's offer to head the OPU
Kyrylo Budanov
Kirill Budanov will head the OPU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?