Zelenskyy appointed a new head of the DIU — what is known about Oleg Ivashchenko

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on the evening of January 2 that Oleh Ivashchenko has become the new head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Lieutenant General Oleg Ivashchenko became the head of the DIU

This is stated in Zelensky's statement.

From today, Oleg Ivashchenko will continue to serve our state and carry out tasks to limit the Russian military potential at the positions of Ukraine's military intelligence. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Ivashchenko holds the military rank of Lieutenant General. During 2017-2019, he held the position of First Deputy Chief of the GUR, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Intelligence. Since 2021, he has simultaneously served as Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In March 2022, the new head of the GUR was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 3rd degree, for his participation in hostilities. In addition, he has the Order of Danylo Halytsky.

On March 26, 2024, the Ukrainian President appointed Ivashchenko as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine by decree. He is also a member of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters and a member of the National Security and Defense Council.