Budanov reacted for the first time to Zelensky's offer to head the OPU

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo, officially confirmed that he decided to accept the offer of Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky to head the Office of the President of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The appointment of Budanov is seen as a strategic move to enhance the security and defense forces of Ukraine, catering to the country's critical needs in a historic time.
- With strong determination, Budanov vows to continue fighting for a free and secure future for Ukraine alongside his team at the Office of the President.
Kirill Budanov will head the OPU
On January 2, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had met with the current head of the State Security Service and offered him the position of head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
A little later, Budanov confirmed that he had accepted the head of state's offer.
According to the head of the GUR, he considers the position of head of the President's Office as another milestone of responsibility to the country.
Against this background, Budanov expressed gratitude to his fellow soldiers and the entire team of the Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for their joint work.
