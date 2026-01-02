Budanov reacted for the first time to Zelensky's offer to head the OPU
Category
Politics
Publication date

Budanov reacted for the first time to Zelensky's offer to head the OPU

Kyrylo Budanov
Kirill Budanov will head the OPU
Читати українською

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo, officially confirmed that he decided to accept the offer of Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky to head the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The appointment of Budanov is seen as a strategic move to enhance the security and defense forces of Ukraine, catering to the country's critical needs in a historic time.
  • With strong determination, Budanov vows to continue fighting for a free and secure future for Ukraine alongside his team at the Office of the President.

Kirill Budanov will head the OPU

On January 2, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had met with the current head of the State Security Service and offered him the position of head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Now Ukraine needs more focus on security issues, the development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track in negotiations, and the Office of the President will serve to fulfill primarily such tasks of our state. Kirill has special experience in these areas and sufficient strength to achieve results.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

A little later, Budanov confirmed that he had accepted the head of state's offer.

According to the head of the GUR, he considers the position of head of the President's Office as another milestone of responsibility to the country.

For me, it is an honor and a responsibility to focus on critically important issues of the strategic security of our state at a historic time for Ukraine. Thank you for your trust!

Kirill Budanov

Kirill Budanov

Head of the OPU

Against this background, Budanov expressed gratitude to his fellow soldiers and the entire team of the Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for their joint work.

We must continue to do our part — to beat the enemy, defend Ukraine, and work to achieve a just peace. Let us continue to fight together for a free and secure future for Ukraine! We will stand firm! — Budanov promised.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kyrylo Budanov — new head of the Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Budanov will head the OPU instead of Yermak
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I demand that these issues be resolved." Navrotsky appealed to Zelensky
Navrotsky explained what he expects from Zelensky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army is increasing pressure on the northern suburbs of Pokrovsk
Pokrovsk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?