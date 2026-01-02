Budanov reacted for the first time to Zelensky's offer to head the OPU

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo, officially confirmed that he decided to accept the offer of Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky to head the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Kirill Budanov will head the OPU

On January 2, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had met with the current head of the State Security Service and offered him the position of head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Now Ukraine needs more focus on security issues, the development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track in negotiations, and the Office of the President will serve to fulfill primarily such tasks of our state. Kirill has special experience in these areas and sufficient strength to achieve results. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

A little later, Budanov confirmed that he had accepted the head of state's offer.

According to the head of the GUR, he considers the position of head of the President's Office as another milestone of responsibility to the country.

For me, it is an honor and a responsibility to focus on critically important issues of the strategic security of our state at a historic time for Ukraine. Thank you for your trust! Kirill Budanov Head of the OPU

Against this background, Budanov expressed gratitude to his fellow soldiers and the entire team of the Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for their joint work.