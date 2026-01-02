The Russian army is increasing pressure on the northern suburbs of Pokrovsk

Russia continues the assault on Pokrovsk

The Russians are trying to increase further pressure on the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk, and later to storm Grishyne.

This was reported on Telegram by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians tried to use the logistical route between Shevchenkove and Pokrovskoe to accumulate additional forces and resources. The enemy used more than 30 units of light equipment. These include motorcycles, buggies, and vehicles.

It is noted that units in the 7th Corps defense zone destroyed some of the equipment during the march of the invaders, in particular, thanks to the work of the M142 HIMARS system. Another part of the Defense Force was discovered and hit directly in the southeastern borders of the city, when the enemy was looking for cover.

The report states that the Russian 76th Airborne Assault Division was likely operating in the area.