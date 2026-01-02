The Russian army is increasing pressure on the northern suburbs of Pokrovsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army is increasing pressure on the northern suburbs of Pokrovsk

Pokrovsk
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The enemy plans to storm Hryshyne, the 7th Corps reported.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army is increasing pressure on the northern suburbs of Pokrovsk, with plans to storm Hryshyne according to reports.
  • The 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully destroyed some enemy equipment using the M142 HIMARS system, showcasing effective defense strategies.
  • The enemy's strategy includes trying to intensify operations in the north for a further assault on Grishinoye, as reported by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia continues the assault on Pokrovsk

The Russians are trying to increase further pressure on the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk, and later to storm Grishyne.

This was reported on Telegram by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians tried to use the logistical route between Shevchenkove and Pokrovskoe to accumulate additional forces and resources. The enemy used more than 30 units of light equipment. These include motorcycles, buggies, and vehicles.

It is noted that units in the 7th Corps defense zone destroyed some of the equipment during the march of the invaders, in particular, thanks to the work of the M142 HIMARS system. Another part of the Defense Force was discovered and hit directly in the southeastern borders of the city, when the enemy was looking for cover.

The report states that the Russian 76th Airborne Assault Division was likely operating in the area.

The enemy's goal is to increase further pressure on the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk, and later to storm Hryshynye.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What's happening in Pokrovsk — latest details and videos
AFU Air Assault Troops
The situation in Pokrovsk — a report by the State Security Service
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian occupiers shot two captured Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky district
Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region
Russian occupiers shot two captured Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky district
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian occupiers killed a group of civilians in Pokrovsk
"I want to live" project
Pokrovsk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?