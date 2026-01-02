The enemy plans to storm Hryshyne, the 7th Corps reported.
Points of attention
- The Russian army is increasing pressure on the northern suburbs of Pokrovsk, with plans to storm Hryshyne according to reports.
- The 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully destroyed some enemy equipment using the M142 HIMARS system, showcasing effective defense strategies.
- The enemy's strategy includes trying to intensify operations in the north for a further assault on Grishinoye, as reported by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Russia continues the assault on Pokrovsk
The Russians are trying to increase further pressure on the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk, and later to storm Grishyne.
This was reported on Telegram by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is noted that units in the 7th Corps defense zone destroyed some of the equipment during the march of the invaders, in particular, thanks to the work of the M142 HIMARS system. Another part of the Defense Force was discovered and hit directly in the southeastern borders of the city, when the enemy was looking for cover.
The report states that the Russian 76th Airborne Assault Division was likely operating in the area.
The enemy's goal is to increase further pressure on the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk, and later to storm Hryshynye.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-