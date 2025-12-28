What's happening in Pokrovsk — latest details and videos
What's happening in Pokrovsk — latest details and videos

AFU Air Assault Troops
The situation in Pokrovsk — a report by the State Security Service
The 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that as of the morning of December 28, the Ukrainian Defense Forces control the northern part of Pokrovsk. Attempts by Russian invaders to push through Ukrainian defenses north of the railway have failed.

Points of attention

  • The situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd remains tense, with Ukrainian defenders managing to block enemy attempts despite ongoing operations by the Russian occupiers.
  • The enemy is resorting to demonstrative propaganda actions on the southern outskirts of Myrnograd in an attempt to target its internal consumers.

The situation in Pokrovsk — a report by the State Security Service

According to Ukrainian defenders, the Russian occupiers still continue to operate actively in the west of Pokrovsk.

On this section of the front, the Russian army has a very specific goal — to break through to the Grishino area. Despite this, the defenders are still managing to block the enemy's attempts.

The situation in Myrnograd remains difficult. Units of the Airborne Assault Forces and Marines are involved in the defense of the city, says an official statement from the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Currently, Ukrainian soldiers are doing everything possible to strengthen their groups to counter pressure from the Russian army from the northeast and south.

Control over the corridor in the area of Svitly and Rivne allows the command to successfully implement this order.

The enemy is resorting to demonstrative propaganda actions on the southern outskirts of Myrnograd. The main target audience of such actions is the enemy's internal consumer, who is in a permanent state of pre-New Year intoxication.

