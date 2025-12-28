The 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that as of the morning of December 28, the Ukrainian Defense Forces control the northern part of Pokrovsk. Attempts by Russian invaders to push through Ukrainian defenses north of the railway have failed.

The situation in Pokrovsk — a report by the State Security Service

According to Ukrainian defenders, the Russian occupiers still continue to operate actively in the west of Pokrovsk.

On this section of the front, the Russian army has a very specific goal — to break through to the Grishino area. Despite this, the defenders are still managing to block the enemy's attempts.

The situation in Myrnograd remains difficult. Units of the Airborne Assault Forces and Marines are involved in the defense of the city, says an official statement from the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Currently, Ukrainian soldiers are doing everything possible to strengthen their groups to counter pressure from the Russian army from the northeast and south.

Control over the corridor in the area of Svitly and Rivne allows the command to successfully implement this order.