Russia's new attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralized 30 targets

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of December 27-28, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 48 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of attack UAVs. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were neutralized.

Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — what is known

A new attack by the Russian invaders began at 6:00 p.m. on December 27.

This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 30 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 30 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 18 UAVs were hit at 9 locations.