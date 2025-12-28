Russia's new attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralized 30 targets
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralized 30 targets

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine - what is known
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of December 27-28, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 48 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of attack UAVs. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were neutralized.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the successful interception of 18 UAVs at 9 different locations, showcasing the defense capabilities of Ukraine.
  • The ongoing conflict highlights the resilience and unity of Ukrainian forces in defending their airspace against Russian aggression.

Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — what is known

A new attack by the Russian invaders began at 6:00 p.m. on December 27.

This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 30 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 30 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 18 UAVs were hit at 9 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
France will transfer the latest version of SAMP/T NG to Ukraine — what will this change?
France will continue to strengthen Ukrainian air defense
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Ruthless killer." US senators address Putin over situation in Ukraine
US Senators Again Call on Putin to Stop
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's big business faces its biggest crisis since the 1990s
What is happening to Russian business?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?