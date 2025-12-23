France will transfer the latest version of SAMP/T NG to Ukraine — what will this change?
France will transfer the latest version of SAMP/T NG to Ukraine — what will this change?

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Next year, Ukraine will receive the latest version of the SAMP/T NG air defense missile system from France for the first time. It will significantly strengthen Ukrainian air defense against the backdrop of the escalation of Russian terror.

Points of attention

  • According to the latest data, France plans to transfer 8 SAMP/T NG complexes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • Each of them will have 6 launchers, so the total number will be 48 units.

France will continue to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

This important information was shared by a blogger and observer of French military aid, French Aid to Ukraine, after a detailed analysis of Thales documents.

What is important to understand is that Thales Group is a company specializing in aviation, defense, security and ground transportation. Its headquarters are located in the suburbs of Paris.

According to the blogger, the company's press service confirmed the introduction of the SAMP/T NG system into operation in France and Italy.

In addition, it is noted that the first deliveries of the complexes are planned for 2026.

This means that the first SAMP/T NG systems will be delivered to Ukraine in the same year, the blogger reported on the social network X.

The columnist also drew attention to the statement of French leader Emmanuel Macron.

The head of the republic recently officially confirmed that after the development is completed, the system will be deployed primarily in Ukraine.

We agreed that this system, after development, will initially be deployed in Ukraine and will operate in Ukraine.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

