China has chosen a deadline to seize Taiwan

A classified US Department of Defense report says China has deployed more than 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles in new silo-based launchers. Beijing hopes to capture Taiwan by the end of 2027.

What is known about China's plans for Taiwan?

The Pentagon has received information that the Chinese authorities have placed more than 100 solid-fuel DF-31 intercontinental ballistic missiles in mines near the border with Mongolia.

What is important to understand is that these are the newest objects of this type.

By 2030, China plans to have over 1,000 nuclear warheads at its disposal.

Experts from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists point out that the PRC is modernizing and expanding its weapons stockpiles faster than any other nuclear power.

According to journalists, a separate section of the US Department of Defense report is devoted to the situation around Taiwan, as well as China's plans for it.

Pentagon analysts have concluded that official Beijing is very actively preparing for a war with the island and victory in it by the end of 2027.