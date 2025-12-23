China has chosen a deadline to seize Taiwan
Category
World
Publication date

China has chosen a deadline to seize Taiwan

What is known about China's plans for Taiwan?
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

A classified US Department of Defense report says China has deployed more than 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles in new silo-based launchers. Beijing hopes to capture Taiwan by the end of 2027.

Points of attention

  • The Chinese Embassy in Washington rejected the new allegations.
  • The PRC also claims to adhere to a defensive nuclear strategy.

What is known about China's plans for Taiwan?

The Pentagon has received information that the Chinese authorities have placed more than 100 solid-fuel DF-31 intercontinental ballistic missiles in mines near the border with Mongolia.

What is important to understand is that these are the newest objects of this type.

By 2030, China plans to have over 1,000 nuclear warheads at its disposal.

Experts from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists point out that the PRC is modernizing and expanding its weapons stockpiles faster than any other nuclear power.

According to journalists, a separate section of the US Department of Defense report is devoted to the situation around Taiwan, as well as China's plans for it.

Pentagon analysts have concluded that official Beijing is very actively preparing for a war with the island and victory in it by the end of 2027.

One scenario involves striking the island from a distance of 1,500-2,000 nautical miles. The report notes that a large number of such strikes could seriously complicate and disrupt the US presence in the Asia-Pacific region, which is a critical deterrent.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers hit 7 important Russian army targets at once
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of December 23, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — 3 dead, including a child, reported
State Emergency Service
Russia continues to attack the civilian population of Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's economy is approaching collapse — when will it happen?
The economic situation in Russia is rapidly deteriorating

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?