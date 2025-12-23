Ukrainian soldiers hit 7 important Russian army targets at once

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck three concentration areas and seven more important facilities of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 23, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 23.12.25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,199,280 (+1,420) people

tanks — 11,446 (+8) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,792 (+20) units.

artillery systems — 35,331 (+23) units.

MLRS — 1,576 (+1) units.

Air defense means — 1,263 (+0) units.

aircraft — 434 (+2) units (losses in the previous period confirmed)

helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 93,166 (+453) units.

cruise missiles — 4,073 (+0) units.

ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

submarines — 2 (+0) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 70,966 (+113) units.

special equipment — 4,029 (+0) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out 14 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 41 guided bombs.

In addition, we engaged 4,563 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,857 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 98 from multiple launch rocket systems.