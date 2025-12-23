Ukrainian soldiers hit 7 important Russian army targets at once
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers hit 7 important Russian army targets at once

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of December 23, 2025
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck three concentration areas and seven more important facilities of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The 1,399th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has begun.
  • On December 22, 205 combat clashes took place at the front.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 23, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 23.12.25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,199,280 (+1,420) people

  • tanks — 11,446 (+8) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,792 (+20) units.

  • artillery systems — 35,331 (+23) units.

  • MLRS — 1,576 (+1) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,263 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 434 (+2) units (losses in the previous period confirmed)

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 93,166 (+453) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,073 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 70,966 (+113) units.

  • special equipment — 4,029 (+0) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out 14 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 41 guided bombs.

In addition, we engaged 4,563 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,857 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 98 from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany to provide Ukraine with large number of Sidewinder missiles
Sidewinder missiles for Ukraine — first details
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Bad news for Russia." Navrotsky issued a warning to Putin
"Bad news for Russia." Navrotsky issued a warning to Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
There are victims in the Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions as a result of the Russian attack
State Emergency Service
Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine - what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?