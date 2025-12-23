There are victims in the Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions as a result of the Russian attack
There are victims in the Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions as a result of the Russian attack

Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine - what are the consequences?
On the morning of December 23, a large-scale air alert was declared throughout Ukraine. Russia is attacking various regions of the country. According to the latest data, six people were injured in the Zhytomyr region, including two children. Three victims are known in the Kyiv region.

  • The Russian army is carrying out a combined attack using cruise missiles and strike drones.
  • In Kyiv and Kyiv region, as well as in Ivano-Frankivsk region, there are reports of air defense operations.

Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

The head of the Zhytomyr Oblast Electoral Commission, Vitaliy Bunechko, made a statement on this occasion.

According to the latter, the Zhytomyr region has been under Russian air attacks for the second day in a row.

Several hits or debris from cruise missiles and kamikaze drones have been recorded in the region.

The attack damaged residential buildings, civilian private enterprises, and a store. Six people are known to have been injured, including two children. One child and one adult were hospitalized and are receiving medical care in regional facilities.

The leaders of the OVA draw attention to the fact that the air attack is ongoing. Air defense forces, rescuers and medics are working in the region.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko officially confirmed that as a result of the attack on Kyiv in the Svyatoshynskyi district, debris fell near a residential building.

Later, the mayor said that two victims were currently known to have been injured in the Svyatoshyn district, and doctors were providing them with assistance.

In total, three victims are reported in the Kyiv region.

