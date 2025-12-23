Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — 3 dead, including a child, reported

During the night and morning of December 23, Russian invaders launched a massive combined strike on various regions of Ukraine. In Zhytomyr region, a 4-year-old child died as a result of a Russian attack. In Kyiv region, the enemy killed a woman. The authorities of Khmelnytskyi region report another victim of the Russian attack.
Points of attention
- The number of victims continues to grow in various regions of the country.
- The number of victims in Kyiv has increased to 5 people.
Russia continues to attack the civilian population of Ukraine
According to the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, a child born in 2021 died as a result of Russian strikes on the territory of the region this night.
In addition, it is reported that another child and one adult are in hospitals.
A woman born in 1949 died in the Kyiv region as a result of a massive enemy air attack.
Three more people were injured, including a girl born in 2009.
Another person died in the Khmelnytskyi region due to a Russian attack.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-