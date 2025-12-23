Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — 3 dead, including a child, reported

During the night and morning of December 23, Russian invaders launched a massive combined strike on various regions of Ukraine. In Zhytomyr region, a 4-year-old child died as a result of a Russian attack. In Kyiv region, the enemy killed a woman. The authorities of Khmelnytskyi region report another victim of the Russian attack.

Russia continues to attack the civilian population of Ukraine

According to the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, a child born in 2021 died as a result of Russian strikes on the territory of the region this night.

She was hospitalized, doctors fought for the child's life, but in the end they were unable to save her. We express our condolences to the parents and family," the local authorities said in a statement.

In addition, it is reported that another child and one adult are in hospitals.

In total, 5 people are currently known to have been injured and one person has died due to Russian shelling of the Zhytomyr region this night.

A woman born in 1949 died in the Kyiv region as a result of a massive enemy air attack.

Three more people were injured, including a girl born in 2009.

They are a man born in 1975, a woman born in 1976, and a girl born in 2009. It is noted that all the victims were provided with medical assistance on the spot.

Another person died in the Khmelnytskyi region due to a Russian attack.