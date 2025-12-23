Russia's economy is approaching collapse — when will it happen?
Category
Economics
Publication date

Russia's economy is approaching collapse — when will it happen?

The economic situation in Russia is rapidly deteriorating
Читати українською
Source:  The Washington Post

The Washington Post notes that the Russian economy is in its worst shape in four years, driven primarily by a sharp drop in oil revenues and depletion of reserves. There is a high probability that it will collapse as early as 2026.

Points of attention

  • This month, Russia's oil and gas revenues will fall by 49% compared to December 2024.
  • Economists are sounding the alarm over a "systemic banking crisis."

The economic situation in Russia is rapidly deteriorating

What is important to understand is that economists from different countries of the world have been predicting a banking crisis and recession in Russia for several months now, as early as 2026.

The central bank was forced to raise interest rates to a record high of over 20% to curb galloping inflation after the government spent the first three years of the war with high military spending, fueling a corporate lending boom, and import prices soared due to sanctions.

The Kremlin also cannot ignore the fact that high interest rates are still eating into corporate profits and cash reserves.

What is truly telling is the fact that investments have stopped, and production in some sectors has significantly decreased.

Moreover, it is indicated that the level of debt default has increased sharply throughout the economy.

Sanctions against state-owned companies Rosneft and Lukoil are forcing Moscow to sell oil at huge discounts. The price of Urals crude has fallen to $35 a barrel, well below the $69 initially projected in the 2025 budget.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The economy is going to hell." Trump issues new warning to Putin
The White House
Trump reminded Putin that he is in a dead end
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian economy is entering a phase of large-scale decline — what is known
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
The Russian economy
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian economy is critically suffering due to the melting of permafrost
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Permafrost

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?