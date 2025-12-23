The Washington Post notes that the Russian economy is in its worst shape in four years, driven primarily by a sharp drop in oil revenues and depletion of reserves. There is a high probability that it will collapse as early as 2026.

The economic situation in Russia is rapidly deteriorating

What is important to understand is that economists from different countries of the world have been predicting a banking crisis and recession in Russia for several months now, as early as 2026.

The central bank was forced to raise interest rates to a record high of over 20% to curb galloping inflation after the government spent the first three years of the war with high military spending, fueling a corporate lending boom, and import prices soared due to sanctions. Share

The Kremlin also cannot ignore the fact that high interest rates are still eating into corporate profits and cash reserves.

What is truly telling is the fact that investments have stopped, and production in some sectors has significantly decreased.

Moreover, it is indicated that the level of debt default has increased sharply throughout the economy.