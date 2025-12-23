The Washington Post notes that the Russian economy is in its worst shape in four years, driven primarily by a sharp drop in oil revenues and depletion of reserves. There is a high probability that it will collapse as early as 2026.
Points of attention
- This month, Russia's oil and gas revenues will fall by 49% compared to December 2024.
- Economists are sounding the alarm over a "systemic banking crisis."
The economic situation in Russia is rapidly deteriorating
What is important to understand is that economists from different countries of the world have been predicting a banking crisis and recession in Russia for several months now, as early as 2026.
The Kremlin also cannot ignore the fact that high interest rates are still eating into corporate profits and cash reserves.
What is truly telling is the fact that investments have stopped, and production in some sectors has significantly decreased.
Moreover, it is indicated that the level of debt default has increased sharply throughout the economy.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-