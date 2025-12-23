When Russia could attack NATO — forecast by German Foreign Minister
When Russia could attack NATO — forecast by German Foreign Minister

Vadeful voiced his prediction about Putin's plans
Source:  Die Zeit

According to the head of German diplomacy, Johann Wadeful, after the end of the war against Ukraine, Russia may launch aggression against one of the NATO countries.

  • Vadeful urged Ukraine not to agree to territorial concessions without reliable security guarantees.
  • He also predicts that a pause in hostilities could lead to an even bigger war.

The German Foreign Minister stressed that ending the war would make no sense without real and tough security guarantees for Ukraine from the West, primarily from the United States.

According to him, it is about commitment and genuine readiness on the part of those who promise to support Ukraine in the event of a repeated invasion by the Russian Federation.

Johann Wadeful also notes that any potential territorial concessions by Kyiv can only be agreed upon if there are reliable safeguards against new aggression from Putin.

European allies and Donald Trump's team should play an important role in all these processes.

According to the German diplomat, now is not the time to be overly optimistic.

Against this background, the Foreign Minister warned that Putin could use the pause in hostilities to rapidly build up military power — that is, an invasion of one of the NATO countries could begin.

"Our analysis is that security in Europe can only be ensured as security from Russia. It can only be achieved from a position of strength, unity in the alliance and the defense capability of the armed forces," Johann Wadeful emphasized.

