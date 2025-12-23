According to the head of German diplomacy, Johann Wadeful, after the end of the war against Ukraine, Russia may launch aggression against one of the NATO countries.

The German Foreign Minister stressed that ending the war would make no sense without real and tough security guarantees for Ukraine from the West, primarily from the United States.

According to him, it is about commitment and genuine readiness on the part of those who promise to support Ukraine in the event of a repeated invasion by the Russian Federation.

Johann Wadeful also notes that any potential territorial concessions by Kyiv can only be agreed upon if there are reliable safeguards against new aggression from Putin.

European allies and Donald Trump's team should play an important role in all these processes.

According to the German diplomat, now is not the time to be overly optimistic.

Against this background, the Foreign Minister warned that Putin could use the pause in hostilities to rapidly build up military power — that is, an invasion of one of the NATO countries could begin.