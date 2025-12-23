Hero of Ukraine Oleksandr Shemet died in a Mi-24 plane crash
What is known about the death of Oleksandr Shemet?
Читати українською
Source:  Public

Oleksandr Shemet died on board a Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter, the crew of which died while performing a combat mission on December 17. He is a Hero of Ukraine who carried out the last air raid on Azovstal. It is also worth noting that the defender was the crew commander.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary investigation indicates a collision between a helicopter and the Shahed.
  • The enemy drone was flying very low and was not detected by surveillance equipment.

Important information was shared with journalists by the brother of the Hero of Ukraine, Yuriy Shemet.

He officially confirmed that the tragedy occurred in the Cherkasy region.

According to a relative of the deceased, on the evening of December 17, the crew was ordered to fly to intercept Russian Shahed attack drones.

After some time, the plane disappeared from radar. The bodies of four dead crew members were found at the wreckage site.

What is important to understand is that there is still no official conclusion regarding the causes and circumstances of the deaths of the soldiers, and the identification of the bodies is ongoing.

As Yuriy Shemet noted, the preliminary investigation indicates a collision between a helicopter and the "Shahed".

This most likely happened because the Russian drone was flying very low and was not detected by surveillance equipment.

As a result of the crash, the combat vehicle suffered critical damage.

Oleksandr Shemet received the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star after the last air raid on Azovstal in Mariupol. He accomplished this feat on April 5, 2022.

He flew to occupied Mariupol, delivered ammunition and medicine there, and took the wounded back. When they were flying back, they came under heavy fire, but he managed to save the car, the crew, and successfully return, said the brother of the deceased serviceman.

