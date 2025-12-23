Emergency outage schedules introduced throughout Ukraine

On the morning of December 23, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, reported that due to a new massive attack by the Russian Federation, emergency power outage schedules are being forced to be applied throughout the country. The Ministry of Energy specified that consumers in Rivne, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi regions are almost completely without power. There are also power outages due to shelling in Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr regions, and in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions.

Russia attacked Ukraine's energy sector again

Yulia Svyrydenko stated that immediately after the night shelling, the authorities coordinated all services to eliminate the consequences of today's attack.

This time, the Russian army used more than 600 drones and dozens of missiles for the attack.

This was a deliberate, cynical, Russian strike on the eve of Christmas. At a time when people are preparing for the holiday, the enemy tried to leave Ukrainian families without light, warmth, and a sense of security. Yulia Svyrydenko Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

According to her, the attack affected energy facilities in the western regions of Ukraine the most.

Due to a new airstrike, emergency power outage schedules are being enforced across the country.

The head of government promised that they would be canceled immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

Regional military administrations and all relevant services are already working to restore power supply to people as soon as possible. All resources have been mobilized for this.

The Ministry of Energy, together with Ukrenergo, will inform about the further state of the power system.