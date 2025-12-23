Zaporizhstal reports total power outage and production halt
Category
Events
Publication date

Zaporizhstal reports total power outage and production halt

The situation at Zaporizhstal is currently critical
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On December 23, as a result of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, a complete power outage occurred at PJSC Zaporizhstal. What is important to understand is that this led to an emergency shutdown of production.

Points of attention

  • The enterprise promptly switched to alternative power sources.
  • Currently, there is no threat to the life and health of workers and residents.

The situation at Zaporizhstal is currently critical

As a result of massive Russian shelling of Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities on December 23, Zaporizhstal suffered a complete power outage, which led to an emergency shutdown of production, the official statement said.

In addition, it is emphasized that in extremely difficult conditions, the company's team quickly switched to alternative power sources.

A decision was also made to further safely stop production processes in accordance with the anti-crisis regulations.

Thanks to the timely response and professional coordinated actions of the personnel, as well as the emergency measures taken to minimize emergency situations, it was possible to avoid a man-made accident and reduce the level of emissions into the atmosphere. There is no threat to the life and health of employees and residents.

The enterprise has implemented operational solutions to stabilize the internal power system.

Further production will resume after external energy supply is restored.

Thank you to the energy workers, emergency responders, and all services that are currently working to restore the country's power system!

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — 3 dead, including a child, reported
State Emergency Service
Russia continues to attack the civilian population of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Emergency outage schedules introduced throughout Ukraine
Yulia Svyridenko
Russia attacked Ukraine's energy sector again
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with 38 missiles and 635 UAVs of various types
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The air battle between Russia and Ukraine - how the air defense worked out

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?