Zaporizhstal reports total power outage and production halt

On December 23, as a result of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, a complete power outage occurred at PJSC Zaporizhstal. What is important to understand is that this led to an emergency shutdown of production.
Points of attention
- The enterprise promptly switched to alternative power sources.
- Currently, there is no threat to the life and health of workers and residents.
The situation at Zaporizhstal is currently critical
In addition, it is emphasized that in extremely difficult conditions, the company's team quickly switched to alternative power sources.
A decision was also made to further safely stop production processes in accordance with the anti-crisis regulations.
The enterprise has implemented operational solutions to stabilize the internal power system.
Further production will resume after external energy supply is restored.
