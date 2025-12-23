Zaporizhstal reports total power outage and production halt

On December 23, as a result of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, a complete power outage occurred at PJSC Zaporizhstal. What is important to understand is that this led to an emergency shutdown of production.

The situation at Zaporizhstal is currently critical

As a result of massive Russian shelling of Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities on December 23, Zaporizhstal suffered a complete power outage, which led to an emergency shutdown of production, the official statement said.

In addition, it is emphasized that in extremely difficult conditions, the company's team quickly switched to alternative power sources.

A decision was also made to further safely stop production processes in accordance with the anti-crisis regulations.

Thanks to the timely response and professional coordinated actions of the personnel, as well as the emergency measures taken to minimize emergency situations, it was possible to avoid a man-made accident and reduce the level of emissions into the atmosphere. There is no threat to the life and health of employees and residents.

The enterprise has implemented operational solutions to stabilize the internal power system.

Further production will resume after external energy supply is restored.