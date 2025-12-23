Russia attacked Ukraine with 38 missiles and 635 UAVs of various types
Russia attacked Ukraine with 38 missiles and 635 UAVs of various types

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The air battle between Russia and Ukraine - how the air defense worked out
During the night of December 22-23, Russian invaders launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike drones, air-launched and ground-launched missiles. This time, the enemy used 38 missiles and 635 UAVs of various types.

  • The air defense was able to shoot down/suppress 621 enemy air targets.
  • The Russian attack continues, do not ignore the air alert.

The air battle between Russia and Ukraine — how the air defense worked out

This time, the enemy used:

  • 635 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Chauda, Crimea (about 400 of them are "Shaheeds");

  • 3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch areas — Ryazan region, Russian Federation);

  • 35 Kh-101, Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas — Vologda, Kursk regions, Russian Federation).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 11:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 621 air targets:

  • 587 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (other types of UAVs);

  • 34 Kh-101, Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Missile hits and 39 strike UAVs were recorded at 21 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell at 8 locations. In addition, three aeroballistic missiles did not reach their targets (the crash sites are being specified).

Russia continues drone attacks. Follow safety rules!

