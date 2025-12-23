Russia attacked Ukraine with 38 missiles and 635 UAVs of various types

During the night of December 22-23, Russian invaders launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike drones, air-launched and ground-launched missiles. This time, the enemy used 38 missiles and 635 UAVs of various types.
- The air defense was able to shoot down/suppress 621 enemy air targets.
- The Russian attack continues, do not ignore the air alert.
The air battle between Russia and Ukraine — how the air defense worked out
This time, the enemy used:
635 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Chauda, Crimea (about 400 of them are "Shaheeds");
3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch areas — Ryazan region, Russian Federation);
35 Kh-101, Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas — Vologda, Kursk regions, Russian Federation).
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 11:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 621 air targets:
587 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (other types of UAVs);
34 Kh-101, Iskander-K cruise missiles.
Russia continues drone attacks. Follow safety rules!
