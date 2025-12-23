Watch: Macron demonstrated his physical training in the Middle East

French President Emmanuel Macron participated in French military training in the Middle East. The head of the republic released a video of his trip to Abu Dhabi.

Macron proved that he is in excellent physical shape

According to French journalists, the head of the republic arrived in Abu Dhabi on an official visit on Sunday, December 21.

Against this background, Emmanuel Macron managed to hold important negotiations with UAE officials.

By tradition, the president visited French military personnel serving abroad.

Netizens immediately noticed that this time, along with Macron, one of the most popular bloggers in France, Tibo InShape, who has been broadcasting fitness content for many years, arrived.

He organized a small training exercise with the French military, in which the president also joined, performing exercises alongside everyone else.

After that, the French leader gave a speech in which he addressed about 900 military personnel serving at three bases.