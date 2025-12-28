Tusk reveals details of new talks on Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk officially confirmed that during telephone talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and leaders of Europe, NATO, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, they concluded that the main issue is security guarantees for Ukraine.

New negotiations on Ukraine — first details

According to Donald Tusk, all of Kyiv's allies have concluded that security guarantees for Ukraine are of primary importance — specific and reliable.

Such guarantees also mean greater security for Poland. Tomorrow, after the meeting of the US and Ukrainian presidents, we will return to the conversation. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

Finnish President Alexander Stubb also made a statement on this matter.

He admitted to reporters that he considered the conversation with Zelensky and EU leaders on the eve of his meeting with US President Donald Trump to be successful.

This is joint work on a just and lasting peace agreement, — emphasized Alexander Stubb.

According to the German government spokesman, during a conversation with Zelensky, 11 heads of state and government from Europe and Canada, as well as NATO and EU leaders, assured Ukraine of their full support and emphasized their commitment to close cooperation with the United States for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.