Russian occupiers shot two captured Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky district

In the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region, Russian occupiers shot two captured Ukrainian defenders.
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers committed a premeditated murder by shooting two captured Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky district.
- The actions of the invaders constitute a grave international crime and a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions.
- Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for the war crime that caused the death of the two Ukrainian defenders.
The invaders killed 2 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, the crime occurred on December 27, 2025, during the assault on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Shakhove.
According to the investigation, representatives of the Russian armed forces captured two Ukrainian servicemen who were carrying out a combat mission at one of the positions.
The occupiers, threatening with firearms, forced one of the prisoners to partially undress, after which they shot both unarmed soldiers. After the murder, the invaders stripped the clothes off the second deceased defender.
Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings were opened under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — a war crime that caused the death of a person.
Urgent investigative actions are currently being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in the crime. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-