Russian occupiers shot two captured Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky district

In the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region, Russian occupiers shot two captured Ukrainian defenders.

The invaders killed 2 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, the crime occurred on December 27, 2025, during the assault on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Shakhove.

According to the investigation, representatives of the Russian armed forces captured two Ukrainian servicemen who were carrying out a combat mission at one of the positions.

The occupiers, threatening with firearms, forced one of the prisoners to partially undress, after which they shot both unarmed soldiers. After the murder, the invaders stripped the clothes off the second deceased defender.

The deliberate killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a grave international crime. Share

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings were opened under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — a war crime that caused the death of a person.